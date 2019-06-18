Uganda to loss investors due to BOU saga – FDC

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition forum for democratic change have expressed fear Uganda could lose potential investors due the ongoing Bank of Uganda saga.

Yesterday police confirmed that they raided homes of six senior bank officials and recovered documents which suggest printing of unauthorised excess money.

Without revealing their identities the police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the officials are still in police custody as investigations continue.

Now according to the deputy secretary general of FDC Harold Kaija, there is no serious investor who would bring his money to Uganda because they will have the fear of being defrauded.

He says that all Bank of Uganda officials should be.