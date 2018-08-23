Uganda to host the East Africa Cyber Defence Conference

By Franklin Draku.

Cyber security experts are set to meet in Kampala for the East African Cyber Defence conference.

James Saaka, the Executive Director, NITA-U says the 7th edition of the annual conference will focus on how the East African member states can prepare for cyber-attacks.

The two day conference that opens on September 6this expected to attract 150 cyber security professionals along with policy makers and representatives from critical infrastructure operators.

According to 2017 Cyber Security report, Uganda loses nearly $42m (about UGX. 158Bn) annually to cyber-attacks, though the losses are reported to be higher in neighboring countries.

The East Africa Cyber Defence 2018 conference will be addressing how organizations should effectively handle the cyber attack crises.