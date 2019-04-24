Uganda to host International Muslim Youth Conference

BY SHABIBAH NAKIRIGYA.

Uganda is set to host the International Muslim Youth Conference under the theme dubbed Role of Muslim Youths in the Africa of tomorrow slated to take place from April 26 to 27thin Kampala.

The two day conference will be graced and officially opened by His Excellency President Museveni. In attendance will be the Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Ramathan Shaban Mubajje and representatives from several African countries.

Countries which have confirmed so far include : Kenya , Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundu, South Sudan ,Malawi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Egypt ,Cameroon, BurkinaFaso ,Gambia, Senegal ,Mozambique and South Africa.

Sheikh Muhamad Ali Waiswa the second Deputy Mufti of Uganda says the conference is meant to raise awareness among muslim youths about the significance of their role in the sustainable development of Africa.