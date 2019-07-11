Uganda, Tanzania to meet over trade barriers

By Damali Mukhaye

Uganda and Tanzania are slated to meet in September to discuss trade barriers affecting the flow of goods and investment between the two countries. Ugandan traders have on several occasions complained that their products are blocked at Mutukula one stop border point, despite the free trade agreement between East African Community (EAC) member states.

The High Commissioner of Tanzania to Uganda, Aziz Mlima, yesterday said the two governments met last year and resolved some trade barriers that were hindering free and smooth trade. “Initially, goods from Uganda were going through 21 stops before reaching Tanzania, which have since reduced to three stops. We are going to come up with more ideas on how to solve all the issues affecting our traders from transacting business smoothly,” Mlima said.