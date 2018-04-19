Uganda signs skilling MOU with China

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Ugandans looking forward to tapping into the lucrative oil and gas sector will now have to prepare themselves to travel all the way to China to acquire specialised skills in the same.

This is because the ministry of Education and sports has signed a memorandum of understanding with the sun maker oil and gas training institute and the China University of petroleum.

Unveiling this mile stone at the skilling Uganda forum held in Kampala, the state minister for higher education John Chrystom Muyingo said this will see more Ugandans an opportunity to drive the nascent oil and gas sector forward.

Muyingo says four centers of excellence among them Makerere University and the kigumba institute of petroleum studies have been positioned to spearhead this initiative that is going to be majorly inform of an exchange program.

According to government statistics, over 160,000 jobs are to be created by this sector.