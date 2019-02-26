Uganda repatriates close to 70 M23 rebels

By Ben Jumbe.

The government of Uganda has today repatriated close to 70 M23 ex combatants back to Congo

These included 57 ex combatants and 10 defendants who are part of a bigger group staying in Bihanga .

Speaking at the handover ceremony of the combatants to the Congolese ambassador to Uganda Jean Pierre Massala, Robert Masolo the ambassador special duties in ministry of foreign affairs said having ex combatants in a country is a matter of security, and their leaving guarantees regional security.

Meanwhile Congolese ambassador Massala said these were leaving voluntarily following sensitization.

The repatriation is part of implementation of the Addis Ababa peace agreement and follow up mechanism on former combatants established under the 8th regional oversight mechanism summit .