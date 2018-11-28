Uganda referee appointed to CAF

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Uganda’s top ranked FIFA beach soccer referee Ivan Kintu Bayige has been appointed by CAF to officiate at the 2019 AFCON Beach soccer finals in Egypt from 8th-14th December 2018.

Bayige will appear at the AFCON Beach Soccer finals for the 2nd time having landed his maiden show in 2016 when he officiated at the finals in Nigeria.

Meanwhile FIFA referees William Oloya will handle the CAF Confederation Cup match between Malawi’s Silver Strikers and Association Omni sport Center Mberi Sport if of Gabon.

He was appointed together with Okello Dick and Okello Lee as the 1st and 2nd assistants respectively.