Uganda Red Cross launches drive to help Bududa victims and neighboring districts 

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda Red Cross Society has today launched a three months emergency appeal to mobilize resources to help victims of Bududa mudslides and over 5000 families in neighboring districts whose lives remain at stake due to adverse effects of climate change.

Addressing journalists at their headquarters in Kampala, the secretary general of the society Peter Kwesiga said they are seeking for over shs 1.2 billion to support the people in various ways.

The services to be offered include; provision of nonfood items, temporary shelter for the displaced, provision of clean and safe water, Early warning sensitization for communities on climate change, sanitation improvement and psycho social support.

Kwesiga says for accountability and reassurance of the money people will send, an international audit firm has been hired.

The money will also help the districts of Butaleja, Namisindwa and Manafwa whose residents are also in danger.