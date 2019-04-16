Uganda ready to offer asylum to Bashir – Oryem

By Moses Kyeyune.

The government of Uganda is willing to open her doors for asylum to deposed Sudan leader Gen Omar all Bashir, the minister of state for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem has said.

Okello has been speaking to the media at parliament shortly after presenting the sectors budget to the committee of Foreign Affairs.

According to the minister Bashir is a comrade and guarantor of the LRA-Uganda peace deal.

He says that “if Bashir applies for asylum here, that is something that the govt of Uganda can consider because.”

The former Sudan’s ruler was overthrown on Thursday last week following several months of a civil strife that was occasioned by deplorable economic conditions, ending his 30 year reign..

The minister has also reiterated that what is important is for a peaceful transition of power in respect to the popular aspiration of the civilian struggle.

