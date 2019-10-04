Uganda ranked among top three African countries in technology advancement

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

A new study conducted by US-based Martin Prosperity Institute has ranked Uganda among the top three countries with advanced technological and innovation capabilities in Africa.

According to the study, globally Uganda is among the 82 nations which have advanced technological and innovation capabilities.

Releasing the report in Kampala, the institute’s Executive Director Roger Martin said many African countries were not ranked for lack of data to measure the relative standing on technology, innovation, human capital and other measures of economic competitiveness.

He has encouraged young Ugandans to be innovative in order to break poverty cycle in their respective communities.

He says the country has the capacity to develop its own industries because of the potential of an innovative young human resource.