Uganda ranked second most corrupt country in East Africa

By Ritah Kemigisa

Uganda’s poor democracy and lack of political will continue making it the second most corrupt country in the East African region.

The latest 2018 Corruption Perception Index by Transparency shows that Rwanda remains the least corrupt country followed by Tanzania and Kenya while Burundi is the most corrupt in the region.

Uganda however improved its performance globally after moving two positions from 151 in 2017 to 149 out of 180 countries.

Releasing the report, the chairperson of Transparency International John Mary Odoi however said Uganda maintained the same score of 26 due to poor implementation of anti-graft policies.

He now calls for attitude change and political will if the fight against corruption is to yield fruits.

Meanwhile Denmark, New Zealand top the list at fighting corruption while Somalia, Syria and South Sudan lie at the bottom.