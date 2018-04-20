Uganda Police Force stuck with a 936 bn budget Shortfall

The Uganda Police Force will suffer a budget Shortfall of Shs 936.7 billion in core priority areas.

In the ministerial policy statement for 2018/2019 presented to parliament by the undersecretary ministry of internal affairs Rogers Muhairwe, the force has a Budget requirement of Shs 1.08 trillion, for the Staff Housing Project, Criminal Investigation as well as E-Policing and salary arrears.

The E-Policing Project which requires 458 billion shillings for a CCTV Network was not allocated money yet out of the required 114 billion for Criminal Investigations and Intelligence, only nine billion was provided leaving a funding gap of Shs 105 billion.

The Police Force is also grappling with 126 billion for Arrears and Outstanding Bills but only 31 billion shillings has been provided.

Other neglected critical arrears include; a modern mechanical system, feeding in operations as well as fuel, oil and lubricants, rent, Utilities and vehicle repairs.