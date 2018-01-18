Uganda Police Force budget shortfall a threat to the authority’s function

The Uganda Police Force has decried a budget shortfall of 721 billion shillings, saying that it is a threat to the authority’s function.

According to the 2018/19 Budget Framework Paper, the Force was allocated 514.7 billion shillings out of the required 1.2 trillion.

Among the underfunded activities, KFM has established that the institution requires 71.7 billion for the construction of staff quarters, but only 4.6 billion was allocated.

The force also requires 114 billion shillings for Criminal Investigation and Intelligence but only shs 9 billion was allocated, yet still the E-Policing project which requires Shs 203 billion was not allocated any funds.

The Police Chief, Gen kale Kayihura has pleaded with the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs to consider increasing their budget for easy execution of their tasks.