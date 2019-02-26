Uganda police boasts of authentic training to maintain law and order

By Juliet Nalwooga.

The Uganda Police Force says its officers are trained enough to handle the challenges that come with the mandate to maintain law and order

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says policing is a sensitive responsibility that involves a high level of integrity and specialized training to save life.

Enanga says the international standards of policing now focuses more on restraint by the officer in case of a scuffle like the recent case involving segment Easter Namaganda who was man handled by security guards of Ugandan Ambassador to Rwanda Rtd Gen Matayo Kyaligonza.

He says the Ugandan police force is equipped enough to deal with the challenges on duty.

