Uganda partner with Germany

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Ministry of finance has today received a delegation of exports from Germany who are set to partner with Uganda in various filed of development.

This visit followed a memorandum of understanding that was between Uganda and city of karsruhe in Germany where these two countries agreed partner in Energy sector, Education, business to business and financial sector.

Speaking to media today Patricia Ojangole, the executive director of the Uganda Development Bank said that this cooperation is set to propel Uganda’s economy to a more desired level.

These have been welcomed by the minister for finance Matia Kasaijja for a two day visit.