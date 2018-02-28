By Stephen Otage.

Uganda loses an average of 10 people per day due to accidents, translating into Shs 4.4tn per anum.

This is according to the Uganda Safety Performance Review Report that has been released today by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

It shows that road traffic accidents are competing with Malaria to kill Ugandans.

The report further reveals that motor vehicle inspection, driver training does not exist in the country.

Releasing the report, the UN resident Coordinator Rosa Malango says donors are killing Ugandans by providing money for road construction without designs for cyclists, pedestrians and other safety measures for none motorized transport.

She noted that accident response on high ways is very poor or none existent.

The UN thus recommends an independent agency to handle traffic in the country.