Uganda launches its 1st locally designed smart phone

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Uganda has launched its first locally designed smart phone. The life mobile phone was launched today by CT Africa in partnership with the National Enterprise Corporation and is for the Ugandans.

Launching the phone, the state minister for Investment and privatization Evelyn Anite said using technology to improve the livelihoods of Ugandans is a step forward.

She encouraged more investors to come up with such innovations giving assurance of government’s support.

Meanwhile the CEO CTI AFRICA Michael Landau said the phone comes with new apps to improve the well being of Ugandans.