Uganda demands recovery of raided cattle by armed South Sudan

By Scovin Iceta.

Ugandan officials are still demanding for recovery of the animals that were raided over the last two months from locals in Moyo district.

Earlier attempts to recover the animals failed as the UPDF soldiers and policemen were engaged in clashes with the armed men in which a UPDF soldier was killed.

Williams Anyama, the Moyo district Chairman says over 830 animals were raided in the past two months in Lefori and Moyo Sub-county.

The UPDF 4th division commander, Brig Emmanuel Kanyesigye says a meeting between leaders from Uganda and South Sudan was held and it was agreed that the two governments focus on ensuring cross border security.

He however warns that should there be another raid of cattle in the district, the UPDF will not hesitate to pursue the animals inside South Sudan.

Meanwhile, the governor of Yei River state, Emmanuel Adil blames the Dinka Boro tribe for the Moyo raids, promising to have the matter addressed internally.