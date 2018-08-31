Uganda demands for an apology for #FreeBobiwine protests in Kenya

By Ssebuliba Samuel…………………

The minister for East African community affairs in Uganda has written to the parliament of Kenya demanding for an apology for what the ministry describes as attacking the autonomy of Uganda.

According to the state minister Julius Maganda, through the Speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga, they have written to Kenyan parliament demanding for an apology.

Last week Kenyan nationals and a section of members of parliament demonstrated in Nairobi over the detention of Kyadondo east MP Robert Kyagulanyi known to many as Bobi Wine.

Now Uganda wants Kenyan government to restrain its nationals from involving themselves in Ugandan issues.