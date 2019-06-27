Uganda decline to declare an Ebola free zone

By Joel Kaguta.

The ministry of Health has declined to declare Kasese District and Uganda at large an Ebola free zone.

The health minister Dr. Ruth Jane Aceng, says it will be too early for Kasese District to be announced an Ebola free area when neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo is still battling with thousands of patients.

She made the remarks last evening after touring Bwera government hospital in Mpondwe Lhubiriha Town Council.

She also underscored the need to have a permanent Ebola structure put up at the Border so that Ebola patients can be helped.

World Health Organization Director for Africa, Rebecca Matsihidiso Moeti hailed the health workers for standing firm to deal with the Ebola suspects and urged the local leaders to also join the campaign against the Ebola epidemic.