Uganda Cranes & Captain Onyango nominated for 2018 CAF awards

By David Kugonza.

The Uganda Cranes football team has been nominated for the best footballing country on the African continent for the year 2018.

The Cranes who attained qualification to the 2019 AFCON finals with a game to spare have been listed along with Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritania and Zimbabwe in the Category.

In a related development, Uganda Cranes skipper and also 1st-choice goalkeeper for the Ugandan Cranes Denis Onyango who plays for professional football at south African side Mamelodi Sundowns, Denis Onyango is among the provisional star-studded list of 35 footballers many who ply their trade outside Africa.

Onyango is nominated alongside Senegalese’s Idrissa Gueye who plays for English side Everton and national teammennt the Impressive defender at Napoli Kalidou Koulibaly , Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah of (Egypt) Naby Keita Sadio Mane (Senegal) In form gunners striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon, Manchester City’s Riyaz Mahrez and Wilfried Zaha of Cote D’Ivoire and Crystal Palace among others.

The provisional list will be trimmed to three nominees per category.

Onyango was last year voted the best goalkeeper in Africa and he remains the only goal keeper who has not conceded a goal in the AFCON 2019 qualifiers.