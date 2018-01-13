Uganda cancer institute needs 120b shilling budget

Uganda cancer institute notes that by government increasing its budget is the only way for cancer control and management in the country.
Speaking to the Institutes director Doctor Jackson Orem, only average they need 120billion shillings per to optimally run the service but they have a short fall in achieving that.
Doctor Orem notes that there is one cancer treatment center (Uganda Cancer Institute) with limited capacity and yet it serves people from all over the great lakes region: Rwanda, Burundi, DR Congo, and Western Kenya as well as Uganda.
He has also dismissed reports that the institution acquired old version cobalt radiotherapy equipment that was banned worldwide because they are dangerous to human health.
He says the machine acquired that is yet to be commissioned on 19th of the month meets with the international standard.