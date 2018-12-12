Uganda Aviation School graduates 30

By Derrick Wandera.

At least 30 students have graduated in various categories in airline.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony at Protea Hotel, Mr Mike Mukula, the proprietor of the said this is first school in Eastern, Central and Western of Africa save for Ethiopia and Kenya.

“We shall continue to educate the students and on how to get jobs in top companies. We already are in touch with Fly Emirates, Catar and other to see that our new graduates get jobs there,” Mr Mukula said.

Mr Francis Babu encouraged the graduates not to despise jobs and work hard. “There are many youths in the country. We need to continue t work even hard and get to these jobs which society thinks are useless. We should not despise any job,” Mr Babu said.

The graduates were awarded in different disciplines, like cabin crew, customer and servicing.