Uganda and African warned

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Ugandan government and other African states has been asked to learn lessons from what has taken place in Sudan.

This after the army yesterday ousted President Omar Al-Bashir and took over government ending his 30 year rule.

The army has since announced a three months state of emergency and a two-year transitional period followed by elections.

Now the leader of opposition in parliament Betty Aol Ochan says what has happened in Sudan shows the strength of people power.

She however says Uganda should not allow such a thing to happen much as the situation could be worsening.

Related Stories…………..

Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir ousted and arrested by the military