Uganda Airlines ready for the competition – Muleya

By Moses Kyeyune.

Managers of the Uganda Airline are bracing for aviation competition in the airspace with leafing giants.

According to the Airline technical director, Cornwell Muleya, nothing beats competition than having the quality service, a right customer base and adequate funding.

Speaking at a media engagement breakfast at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Kampala this morning, Muleya says that once everything is done right, success for the national carrier will be guaranteed.

The Crane has Crane is slated to hit the airspace for commercial operations on August 28, 2019.

The International Aviation code for the Uganda Airline is UR, and the 74 passenger Bombardier aircraft will have 12 slots for the Business Class and 62 in Economy Class.