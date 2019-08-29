Uganda Airline’s first commercial flight gets only eight passengers on board

By Juliet Nalwooga

The maiden flight of the Uganda Airlines which kicked off commercial operations today received a considerable number of passengers on board.

This was confirmed by the airline Commercial director Jenifer Bamuturaki while addressing journalists today.

The first flight left Entebbe International airport at 6am and news making rounds on social media indicate that only eight passengers managed to board the flight.

UR’s Bombardier CRJ-900 has a seating capacity of 76 (12 first-class) and the flight captain was Charles Karabarinde, helped by first officer Denis Chotum, purser Asiimwe Neema and cabin crew members; Ronnie Kasemiire and Johnson Mugume.

However Bamutaraki declined to comment on the actual number of passengers saying they were considerable numbers further urging Ugandans to support the national carrier.

This is the first time the national carrier is flying a commercial flight in 20 years.

The Airline is operating under the theme, ‘People, places and culture”