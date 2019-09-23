Uganda Airlines eyeing new destinations

By Prossy Kisakye

Uganda Airlines is eyeing new destinations including Johannesburg, Kigali, Lusaka and Harare after a break that lasted nearly 20 years.

Last month Uganda Airlines resumed operations restoring its status and pride as the national carrier.

The airline’s Commercial Director Jennifer Bamuturaki, says next month Uganda will receive two more Bombardier aircraft and this will increase on the number of flights.

She added that services to Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana and other destinations are expected to be added before end of September.

