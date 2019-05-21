Uganda airline to make first profit in 2029

By Moses Kyeyune.

The newly revived national carrier is expected to register its first profit in 2029, Cornwell Muleya, Uganda Airlines Chief Technical Officer has said.

Muleya has been appearing before the Budget Committee of Parliament chaired by Ntenjeru North MP Amos Lugoloobi to defend budget proposals for the airline.

He says that the national career will require some time to build confidence from passengers and suppliers, even after recapitalisation.

The team composed of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport Mr Wasswa Bageya, as well as Moses Sanon the Head of Monitoring and Evaluation, Budget Compliance at National Planning Authority were appearing to defend Shs575 Billion required by the airline.

Muleya says, if the funds are availed, the national carrier will be to operate and smoothly break even in seven years, and then register a profit after 10 years after which it will be able to run stably.

