UCU to graduate over 300 students

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

A total of 368 students are set to graduate at Uganda Christian University Mbale University College this Friday.

This is the second graduation ceremony held at the Mbale based UCU constituent College and the fifth part of UCU’s 19th graduation ceremony.

According to the university spokesperson Micheal Mubangizi, graduands include 167 (45%) males and 201 (55%) females.

He however said that to students will graduate posthumously and these include Sharon Gimbo who died this month due to injuries she sustained when she fell in the bathroom, while Jacklyn Chelengat died in August due to child-birth related complications at Kapchorwa Hospital.

The graduation ceremony will be presided over by the UCU Chancellor and Archbishop of the Province of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev. Stanley Ntagali.

UCU holds seven graduation ceremonies annually at its Main Campus and regional campuses and constituent colleges.