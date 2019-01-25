UCU in Panic over fears of Cholera outbreak

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Uganda Christian University Mukono is in fear of a cholera outbreak as many students are currently suffering from diarrhea.

According to the university clinical officer Zacharias Muddu, 23 students and staff members are currently admitted at Allan Galpin health center with diarrhea.

However three out of these have since been referred to Mengo hospital

Meanwhile the university vice chancellor Rev. Dr. John Ssenyonyi has unveiled a new Ambulance worth 250 to handle emergency health cases at the university.