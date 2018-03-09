UCC bans Sim card and airtime Vending

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Uganda communications commission has directed all Telecom operators to stop the sale of SIM cards and airtime through vendors and other establishments unlicensed by Kampala Capital City Authority with immediate effect.

Addressing journalists this morning, the commission’s executive director Godfrey Mutabaazi said hawkers seen on the streets selling these SIM cards are airtime are to be arrested by police.

Mutabaazi has now given the vendors 48 hours within which to leave the streets.

He adds that all SIM cards in circulation with street vendors are also to be recalled with immediate effect.

Mutabazi meanwhile says all Telecom operators are also to acquire card readers to be used by service centres to validate national identification information during registration.

The new directive meant to mitigate the existing flaws in the internal processes of the telecommunication operators which have been exploited by criminals to commit cyber related offences.