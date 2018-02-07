UCE results out today

By Damali Mukhaye

The ministry of education is today set to release the 2017 Uganda Certificate of Education exam results.

According to the spokesperson of the ministry of education Patrick Muyinda, the minister of education Janet Museveni is expected to officially release the results at Office of the Prime Minster at 11am.

This is the second batch of examination results to be released after Primary Leaving Examination with those for senior six also expected soon.

Meanwhile, this set of exams was marred by numerous cases of examination leakages after some papers including biology, chemistry and CRE were accessed by students before the slated time for sitting the final papers.

According to the Uganda National Examinations Board’s executive director Mr. Dan Odongo 49 suspects have since been charged and remanded over the same.