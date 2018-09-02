UCC to offer new licenses on condition

By Ritah Kemigisa………………….

The Uganda Communication commission has revealed that telecom companies will be required to have a network in all parishes within the country with the base minimum of 3G network.

According to the commission’s executive director Godfrey Mutaabazi, this is the only way these telecom companies will receive new licenses.

The commission says all telecom will be 4G in the coming 6 months.

According to then ICT secretary, Fred Matiang’i, the high cost of roaming is a consequence of the different tax regimes of all the countries.

The Airtel communications manager Sumin Namaganda says they are yet to learn of the development adding that they will wait for official communication.