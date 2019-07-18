UCC summons Salt media management over Teddy Bugingo

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Uganda communications commission (UCC ) has summoned the management of salt TV over the abusive content aired on the television.

In a statement posted on its twitter account, the Commission says it has received the complaints and allegations from concerned citizens about the nature and content of broadcasting on salt TV.

The complainants allege Salt Media has been airing out abusive content directed towards a one Teddy Bugingo.

The communication regulator says they have initiated an investigation into the complaints and allegations into the people’s concern which is in accordance with Section 45 of the Uganda Communications Act of 2013.

They have also directed salt TV management to make written submissions or presentation in defense of and against the complaints and allegations

The commission adds that if the complaints are proven, they are contrary to public morality and constitutes a breach of Minimum Broadcasting standards.

