UCC on counterfeit phone deactivation

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Uganda Communications Commission is to step up efforts in ensuring that all counterfeit phones are deactivated.

The commission recently came out and ordered all telecom companies to ensure all counterfeit phones are deactivated.

The commission’s director corporate affairs Fred Ottunu says this is not only aimed at addressing issues of insecurity but also protecting the environment.

He however says the deactivation is to be done in a phased manner.

He also urges members of the public when buying phones to ensure they have the genuine International Mobile Equipment Identity.

This is a 15- or 17-digit code that uniquely identifies mobile phone sets.

To get it, simply dial *#06# on your device, you typically will not need to press the Call or Send button, as the IMEI number will appear as soon as you finish dialing the code.

Alternatively, you could simply look under or below the battery, or on the back or bottom of the device for the IMEI on the label.

No two devices will have the same number, which makes it a very useful tool for tracking lost or stolen cell phones.