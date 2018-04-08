UCC defends self on Social media taxes

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Uganda Communications commission has defended the proposed tax on Social media platforms

This comes amidst growing criticism from various circles following a directive by president Museveni to have these platforms taxed as one way to widen the country’s tax base.

The President in a March 12 letter to Finance minister Matia Kasaija proposed tax measures that seek to help government raise between Shs400 billion and Shs1.4 trillion from social media users annually.

However the commission’s director corporate affairs Fred Otunnu says the decision followed protracted discussions and is already happening in other developed countries

He also dismisses arguments that it will be double taxation

Last week the minister for ICT defended the tax saying the president’s intention was to promote local innovation and creation of local apps and content instead of relying on foreign content.