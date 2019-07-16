UCC defends computer misuse law

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda communications commission has called upon people to be careful and avoid trumping on others rights as they express themselves on social media and other platforms

This is after many have criticized the communications regulator of using bad laws like the misuse of computer Act, 2011 to deny people their freedom of speech expression.

Many people have gotten into trouble with the law over accusations of insulting or annoying the President with the latest being Journalists turned politician Joseph Kabuleta.

The commission’s public relations officer Ibrahim Bhosa says the act in its current form is not bad since it offers one a chance to apologize and retract their statements which are deemed offensive.

Bhosa adds that Kabuleta still has the chance to retract the rant he made on his Facebook page that annoyed the president.