UCC calls for cyber-security management

By Betty Alobo.



The Uganda Communications Commission has advised telecom operators, banks to partner in the fight against cyber-attacks in their respective sectors.

The commission’s Director Engineering and Communications Infrastructure, Irene Sewankambo while speaking to telecom managers said cyber attacks are an issue of national concern that need to be addressed urgently.

Sewankambo adds that whereas there are people harnessing technology for development of their sectors,there are those who are taking advantage of the platform to commit atrocities, posing a national threat.