UCC and Broadcasters agree, journalists affected by directive to step aside

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Uganda Communications Commission and the National Association of broadcasters have agreed to have journalists affected by an earlier directive by UCC to step aside.

The commission last week directed 13 media houses to suspend 3 of their staff each for alleged breach of minimum broadcasting standards

Now following a meeting held this morning at the Commission’s headquarters in Kampala, it has been resolved that the affected individuals instead step aside to pave way for investigations.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the UCC Executive director Eng Godfrey Mutabazi said this is to allow smooth investigations which are to take 30 days