Uber and Taxify Drivers petition parliament over exploitation

By Moses Ndhaye.

Taxi drivers operating under UBER and Taxify have petitioned parliament over what they termed as exploitation by the owners of the two companies.

In a petition to the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga workers of the online taxi drivers under their umbrella body ,smart online Drivers Association says that they are being under paid for their services .

The group chairperson Musa kabunga says the owners of online taxi apps take 25% of the charges paid by the client, he claims that the percentages is too big.

He says government should regulate the use of APPS, because as taxi operators they have embraced this as a job.

However the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga promised them that parliament will intervene.