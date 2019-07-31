UBC was not aware of AFCON broadcasting rights charges

By Ritah kemigisa.

The state minister for sports Charles Bakabulindi has revealed that the national broadcaster UBC failed to broadcast the just concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) games because it was not aware of the telecasting rights charges.

This comes after the minister was summoned to make a statement a few weeks ago about the funding of national teams whenever they have to represent the country.

Presenting a ministerial statement on the floor of parliament, Bakabulindi says the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Africa Union of Broadcasters (AUB) wanted 750,000 Euros paid upfront for one to acquire the telecasting rights for AFCON and yet UBC had only 600M USD, a fee that was rejected by the AU Broadcasters.

Bakabukindi has now asked government to increase funding to UBC if it so broadcast such events again.

The Kalungu West Mp Joseph Ssewungu has however demanded for a thorough explanation from the ICT and communication Minister Frank Tumwebaze.