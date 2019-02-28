UACE Results out today

By Damali Mukhaye.

The results for the 2018 Uganda advanced certificate of education exams are slated to be released today by the ministry of education and the Uganda national examination board.

The spokesperson of the ministry Patrick Muinda says Uneb already briefed the minster about the performance of the students.

He says that the results will be released at the office of the president in Kampala at 11am.

This is the last batch of the national examination to be released after Uganda certificate of education and primary leaving examination.

Over 99000 students sat for the 2018 UACE exams.