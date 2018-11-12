UACE kicks off

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education examinations kick off today.

According to the Uganda National Examination Board Executive Secretary Dan Odongo, over 99,000 students will sit for this year’s exams.

Out of these 58,300 are male while 41,300 are female candidates.

Odongo says distribution of exam materials has already been done and over 800 scouts and security personnel are to be deployed to ensure the exams run smoothly.

He has now warned school heads, parents and candidates to desist from any form of exam malpractice.

The students will be sitting for history and mathematics as their first exams.