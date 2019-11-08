UACE briefing on today

By Damali Mukhaye.

KAMPALA: The Uganda National Examination Board is today conducting briefing of all the senior six candidates ahead of the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education examinations that kick off o Monday next week across the country.

The board’s Executive Secretary Mr. Daniel Odongo says this exercise must be conducted by the heads of schools who should take their candidates through the dos and don’ts of the examinations.

Mr. Odongo says candidates must understand the penalties for engaging in examination mal-practice and other instructions they should observe before entering the examination rooms.

According to the UNEB rules and regulations, the students are not expected to smuggle an unauthorized materials into the room, copying from one another is prohibited and are not supposed to receive any external assistance from teachers, among others.

The candidates will start the written exams on Monday with History and Mathematics.