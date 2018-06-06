Two youth activists who dropped Coffin at Parliament remanded for Inciting Violence

By Ruth Anderah.

Two youth activists allegedly arrested on Monday while dropping a Coffin at Parliament have been charged and remanded to Luzira Prison on charges of Inciting Violence.

The two suspects were part of a group protestingthe rampant cases of kidnaps and killings that target women in Uganda.

They are; Luta Ferdinand a Boda-boda rider who hails from Bundibugyo District and Achom Rebecca a Language Interpreter residing at Mbuya zone in Nakawa Division-Kampala District.

They have appeared before Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate Robert Mukanza and denied the charges.

Prosecution led by Janet Kitimbo informed court that investigations into the matter are still going on and that adequate time should be afforded to police to conclude its inquiries.

It is alleged that stated that on June 4th/2018 at Parliament Avenue in Kampala, without lawful excuse the accused persons and others still at large, did an act calculated to lead to destruction or damage of Property.

They have been remanded to Luzira Prison until June 20th for a ruling on whether to grant them bail or not.