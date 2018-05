By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The police in Kampala have arrested two women for selling drugs to street kids in Kisenyi

These suspect including a man a woman have were arrested with found with 23 liters of aviation fuel.

This operation led by DPC Old Kampala Charles Nsaba follows a directive from Deputy IGP. Brigadier Muzeeyi Sabiti on fighting drug cartels within the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

The suspects are currently detained at Old Kampala Police Station.