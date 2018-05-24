Two West Nile districts receive Sh 9 billion for water and sanitation

By Patrick Okaba.

The West Nile districts of Nebbi and Pakwach are set to benefit from a Shs 9 billion WASH program supported by Plan International under water and sanitation.

The project is being funded by the Dutch embassy through Ministry of Internal Affairs in other districts of Kamuli and Buyende as well.

The five year program is aimed at contributing to the universal access to water and sanitation services in the three districts.

According to Greg Lavender the Head of WASH program Uganda, they are targeting about 110,000 water service points and 31,500 households in Nebbi, Kucwiny and Nyaravur Sub counties in order to increase the universal access to water and sanitation at the grass roots level.

Nebbi district Planner Benson Olee acknowledges that hand washing facilities in both homes and schools have remained a challenge which needs total commitment by various stake holders in the district to improve.