Two private Kenyan TV stations back on air

Two private TV stations are now back on air after being shut down for seven days.

According to an NTV You Tube live feed, the station together with KTN news were switched back on last evening

However, the stations are only available on pay TV platforms. Two other stations – Citizen TV and Inooro TV – remain off air.

Daily Nation news paper reports that earlier, police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital, Nairobi, demanding that the government obey a court order to allow the stations to resume broadcasting until a final ruling is made.

The government shut down four private TV stations on 30 January after they failed to abide by a state-imposed ban against broadcasting the “inauguration” of opposition leader Raila Odinga as the “people’s president”.

Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i had said the TV stations would remain closed until an investigation of the media houses was concluded.

Meanwhile, the African Union Commission has urged the people of Kenya to shun any acts that could undermine the stability of their country and its socio-economic Development.

This comes days after opposition National Super Alliance organized a ceremony in Which Raila Odinga was Sworn in as the People’s president of Kenya.

In a statement, the commission’s chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat says the African Union rejects all actions that undermine constitutional order and the rule of law, urging all concerned to desist from any such actions, which also put the political stability of Kenya at risk.