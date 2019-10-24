Two killed by heavy rains in Busia

By Benjamin Jumbe

Heavy rains in the eastern district of Busia have killed two people and left more than 50 houses and one primary school destroyed.

This has been confirmed by the Uganda Red Cross Busia branch manager Fred Ouma who says over 600 people have been affected.

He says bodies of the deceased are at Busia hospital.

Mr. Ouma adds that the rains have also destroyed crops and left many homeless.

The Uganda Red Cross spokesperson Irene Nakasiita says their team is on ground to offer humanitarian assistance.

Over the past two weeks the rains have also left several roads and bridges washed away, paralyzing transport in many parts of the country.

According to the Uganda National Meteorological Authority, the peak of rains are expected around mid to late October.

A reduction in the rainfall is expected to set in and continue up to the end of the season around late November to mid-December.