Two killed and seven nursing wounds following an early morning accident

By Shamim Nateebwa.

Two people died on spot as seven others are nursing injuries at Mulago hospital following an early morning accident that occurred at Kiweesi village in Buloba, Wakiso district, along the Mityana-Kampala Road.

The deceased include Godfrey Ndaula, the driver of a Toyota Hiace registration number UBS 665H and his co-driver only identified as Ssempala.

According to the some of the survivors the accident occurred when the driver of a Toyota Hiace tried to overtake a Raum but ended up ramming into an oncoming trailer truck registration number UAY 632J.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Spokesman, Luke Owoyesigyire, says the truck driver escaped from the accident scene and is still at large.

The injured included Gerald Mulindwa, Oliva Natumba, Margret Nakanjako, Jackie Nakalema, a one Namutebi and Samuel.